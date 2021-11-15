Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut raked up a new controversy a few days ago saying that India’s Independence in 1947 was not freedom but “bheek” (alms). Now a 91-year-old freedom fighter has reacted to the actress’ comments on the freedom struggle. Scroll down to know.

The Thalaivii actress‘ comments were made at the Times Now Summit a day after she was conferred with the Padma Shri. She has been widely criticised by politicians across the spectrum. Instead of apologizing for her comments, she offered to return the honour if proven wrong.

Now a 91-year-old freedom fighter, Lilabai Chitale, slammed Kangana Ranaut for her comments on India’s Independence. In a viral video, she is heard saying that Kangana’s statement is disrespectful towards all the freedom fighters who lost their lives for freedom. Chitale further said that she is unable to ‘digest’ the actress’ “bheek” (alms) statement.

The 91-year-old freedom fighter also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn Kangana Ranaut’s remarks on India’s independence. Take a look at the video below:

91 year old freedom fighter expresses anger against KR's statement of bheekh pic.twitter.com/iPwbG4sadI — veena bakshi (@vibione) November 15, 2021

Previously music director and singer Vishal Dadlani took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the face of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He captioned the picture that read, “Remind the lady who said our Independence was ‘bheekh’. The man on my t-shirt is Shaheed Sardar Bhagat Singh, atheist, poet-philosopher, Freedom Fighter, son of India, and son of a Farmer. He gave his life for our freedom, for India’s Independence at age 23, and went to the gallows with a smile and a song on his lips. Remind her of him, of Sukhdev, of Rajguru, of Ashfaqullah, and all the many thousands of others who refused to bow refused to beg. Remind her politely, but strongly, so she never again dares to forget.”

