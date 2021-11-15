Katrina Kaif has had a struggling phase during the initial days of her career. From being mocked over her accent to dance moves, she was considered an average heroine. But she put in so much hard work that even the haters are in awe of her today. She has built an empire for herself, not just in Bollywood but even in the beauty line. Today, we’re going to talk about her net worth. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

Over the years, Katrina has grown into an ace actress and an entrepreneur. She’s appeared in over 40 films including some biggies like Thugs Of Hindostan, Tiger franchise, Zero, Singh Is Kiing, Namaste London amongst others. As per reports, Kat charges a remuneration of 11 crores per film.

Advertisement

Apart from that, she has featured in a number of brand endorsements, starting from food & beverages, lifestyle, as well as, fashion brands. Today, Katrina Kaif owns a beauty empire of her own – Kay Beauty.

As recently reported, Katrina Kaif invested a sum of Rs 2.02 crores in Nykaa back in 2018. The results have been more than fruitful as she’s gained a sum of around 22 crores, just after 3 years. Thanks to the IPO that sky-rocketed, way beyond expectations!

Meanwhile, Kat also owns a lavish bungalow in London’s Hampstead, worth nearly 7.02 crores. Apart from that, she is also living in a luxurious apartment in Mumbai that is worth nearly 45 crores.

And wait, the list isn’t over. Katrina Kaif loves some good rides! The Sooryavanshi actress reportedly owns a number of beasts including Land Rover Range Rover Vogue LWB, Audi Q7 and Mercedes ML350.

All in all, Katrina is said to be a proud individual with a net worth of approximately 224 crores today. Huge, isn’t it? We hope she only goes upward and onward from here!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such entertaining pieces.

Must Read: Rohit Shetty Gives It Back With A Savage Reply When Asked About Muslim Villain In Sooryavanshi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube