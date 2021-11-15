Rohit Shetty is currently getting a lot of praise for Sooryavanshi also for making a wise decision to release the action thriller in theatres. Meanwhile, the filmmaker recently gave a befitting reply in an interview, when he was asked about the portrayal of ‘good Muslim bad Muslim’ in the film. The director defended the question like a pro and simply asked why his three villains in the previous film, who were Hindus, was not the problem.

The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer has already broken several records and still, it’s going well as filmgoers are watching the film in large numbers. The box office numbers show that the film is a super hit among the audience.

Recently, Rohit Shetty sat with the Quint journalist Abira Dhar, to talk about the success of Sooryavanshi, however, the Singham director seemed irked when the journalist talked about showing Muslims in a good and bad light, she even called it ‘problematic’. Responding to the question, Rohit said, “If I ask you one question, Jaykant Shikre was Hindu a Marathi, in this universe second came a Hindu Godman was there, then in Simmba a Maharashtrian again. In these three negative forces were Hindu. Why isn’t that a problem?”

Later when Abira Dhar tried to defend her stance, Rohit Shetty interrupted and said, “If there is a terrorist who is from Pakistan, what caste will he be? It changed my point of view of a few journalists whom I used to like. That oh, they are portraying it like I have seen in brackets somebody writing bad Muslims being preached by upper-caste Hindus, which is very wrong. We never thought that way.”

Sooryavanshi revolves around a group of terrorists, headed by Jackie Shroff’s character Omar Hafeez, planning major attacks after the 1993 blasts in Mumbai, and Akshay Kumar’s character along with Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba make an alliance to stop their big plans.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) felicitated Rohit Shetty for the success of his latest release starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The federation also hailed the filmmaker for his constant support to film industry workers when the Covid-19 was raging.

‘Sooryavanshi’, according to the federation, had given hope to the industry that audiences are coming back to the theatres.

