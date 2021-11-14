Bollywood director Rohit Shetty has lately been celebrating the success of his last film, Sooryavanshi, which has made a good amount at the box office despite the pandemic barrier. In a recent Bigg Boss 15 appearance, Rohit hinted at the possibility of Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey making an appearance in his cop-verse.

For the unversed, the director has already announced two new films, one of which is Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus while another is the third instalment of Singham. He previously booked Independence Day 2023 for the release of Singham 3, which is expected to feature a cross-border action-thriller. The film will also reportedly have cameo performances of Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, who are also a part of Rohit’s cop-verse.

Last week, Rohit Shetty appeared on Bigg Boss 13 with Katrina Kaif to promote his film Sooryavanshi and ended up having quite an interesting conversation with host Salman Khan. He hinted at a possible crossover between Dabangg and his cop-verse and the idea has already been settling well with the fans. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the director was asked about the idea where he refused to confirm or deny the reports.

When asked about the possibility of him collaborating with Salman Khan for his cop-verse, he said “It’s like we have spoken about it, we haven’t started writing it. It’s too early to talk about anything. Now, I am speaking to him, in a week’s time, we’ll film Cirkus’ last schedule. There’s still time for everything to happen. When it’ll happen, it’ll happen. But at present, we are going back to filming Cirkus.”

Rohit Shetty also thanked the viewers for watching Sooryavanshi in theatres and said, “I feel blessed and I would like to thank the audience, that they come in such large numbers. If Sooryanvanshi would have released 2 years ago, it would have done the same kind of business or maybe a little more because Maharashtra is on a 50% capacity. But the kind of blessing or the kind of happiness that this film has brought is something which I will never forget in my life.”

