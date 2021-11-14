For the past few weeks reports of Bollywood’s one of the loved couples, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa wedding has been doing rounds. The two have finally got married in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Chandigarh. Pictures and videos from their exotic wedding celebrations are going viral.

Advertisement

After dating for nearly a decade, Rao and CityLights actress is finally taking the big step. The two were seen twinning in white as they began their wedding festivities in Chandigarh. While not many names from the guest list have been revealed, it has been said filmmaker Farah Khan and Saqib Saleem had attended their wedding.

A video from the wedding ceremony is now going viral wherein Rajkummar Rao is seen getting down on one knee for his bride-to-be. However, Patralekhaa’s reaction was unmissable. She also goes down on one knee to accept the ring. How cute is that? Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, days ahead of their wedding reports claimed that Rajkummar Rao has a special wedding gift for his lady love Patralekhaa. India Today reports that Roohi actor has had several handwritten letters to Patralekhaa ever since the two had started dating. Some of these letters never found their way to his lady love and those unread letters will be his gift.

The report also quoted a source as saying “Rajkummar has a different way of romance. He and Patralekhaa have been together for many years and during all this time he has been writing letters to her. Also, because he has to travel for shoots and is often not with her for long durations, he took to writing. Now, as a wedding gift, he’s planning to give her these letters as a token of his love.”

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Dodges The Question Of Marrying Ranbir Kapoor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube