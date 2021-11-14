Actress Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virwani’s film ‘Guddu Ki Girlfriend’ which is being shot in Benaras lands in trouble. Their co-actor Freddy Daruwala and about 150 cast and crew members were held hostage in a film shoot in the city. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, Meera is the cousin of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, while Tanuj is the only son of veteran yesteryear actress Rati Agnihotri. He is well known for his role of Vayu Raghavan in Inside Edge, which is Amazon Original television series. Whereas Freddy Daruwala has played important roles in films like A Soldier is Never Off Duty (2014), Race 3 (2018) and Commando 2 (2017).

Now the latest report from ETimes reveals that the cast and crew of ‘Guddu Ki Girlfriend’ were held hostage because the film’s producer Illyas Guddu claimed he had run out of funds. All the cast and crew members were held hostage at a hotel in Banaras. However, Meera Chopra and Tanuj Virwani were free since they were staying in a different hotel.

Senior actor Sukesh Anand, who also plays a key role in the film, said that his colleagues were trapped in a hotel and had been set free only for the past one hour. Speaking to the publication, he said, “I don’t think I’ll complete the film. We had a harrowing time. The hotel did not let us ago. I reached out to Nupur Alankar (senior actress of TV industry who is known to help anybody in distress) and she put out a tweet, tagging Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. We hadn’t complained to the local police before Nupur tweeted. She acted very swiftly.”

Anand further said, “Eight people, however, have still not been given permission by the hotel to leave the premises. That’s understandable as they are the ones who were at the helm there. Why were we actors, technicians etc locked up? We were certainly not responsible for the producer having run out of money”.

On the other hand, Tanuj Virwani claimed that he would finish the film and that he won’t leave the shoot mid-way as he had enjoyed it from the craft point of view. He also said, “I have heard about this, there has been some ruckus out there, but Meera and I have come away. I am not aware of the details, though.”

As per the report, the second schedule of the film has begun after the brief halt.

