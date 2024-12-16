The 1981 romantic-tragedy film Ek Duuje Ke Liye still remains one of the most adored movies in the hearts of all the cinema enthusiast out there. It starred Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri as star-crossed lovers and fans were in awe of their chemistry. But did you know that behind the camera, the duo could not stand each other? Yes, you heard that right! Kamal and Rati shared a grave dislike for each other and had also hurled some controversial statements for each other in the media.

Rati Agnihotri’s Scandolous Interview On Kamal Haasan

During 1985, Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri had collaborated for another movie Dekha Pyar Tumhare. It was also during this time that Kamal was linked to actress Sarika despite being married to his then-first wife Vani Ganapathy. This also led to the superstar being criticized by the media and some members of the film fraternity.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, in the middle of this, Rati had given a scandalous interview about Haasan to an entertainment publication. She had revealed that during the shoot of Ek Duuje Ke Liye, she had heard sex noises coming from the actor’s room and also saw a woman leaving his room at 4 am. This also led to rumors of the particular woman being actress Madhavi who was also the part of the film.

Kamal Haasan’s Lashing Back At Rati Agnihotri

This left Kamal Haasan fuming and he was quick to lash back at Rati Agnihotri. In a throwback interview with Cineblitz, the megastar grabbed several eyeballs when he said, “If Rati said she heard noises, she must have been in my bedroom because the only woman I had sex with in those days was my wife Vani.” For the unversed, one of the main reasons for Kamal and Rati’s dislike for each other was due to some profound ego issues.

Kamal who was already a superstar wanted Rati to listen to his advice while shooting for Ek Duuje Ke Liye but the later would not listen to him and only focused on receiving instruction from the director, K Balachander. Later, Kamal seperate from his first wife Vani Ganapathy and married Sarika in 1988 with whom he had two daughters, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan.

Interestingly, Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri’s children went on to share a romantic relationship later. Rati’s son Tanuj Virwani and Kamal’s daughter Akshara dated for four years. However, they separated rather on a bitter note after Akshara’s private pictures were leaked online.

