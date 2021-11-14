Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has called for celebrations for the entire industry. For Akshay himself too, the film is all set to become one of the highest box office grossers. So, just for fun, let’s do a day-to-day comparison of Akshay’s highest-grossing films.

Advertisement

Akshay’s latest cop drama is expected to cross the 150 crore mark by the end of its second weekend. The next target is obviously the entry into the 200 crore club. So today, we’ll be doing a day-to-day comparison of Akshay’s 200 crore grossers at the box office. Below are all the stats you need to know.

Sooryavanshi:

Day 1- 26.29 crores

Day 2- 23.85 crores

Day 3- 26.94 crores

Advertisement

Day 4- 14.51 crores

Day 5- 11.22 crores

Day 6- 9.55 crores

Day 7- 8.30 crores

Day 8- 6.83 crores

Day 9- 10-11 crores* (total- 137.49-138.49 crores*)

Housefull 4:

Day 1- 19.08 crores

Day 2- 18.81 crores

Day 3- 15.33 crores

Day 4- 34.56 crores

Day 5- 24.04 crores

Day 6- 16.35 crores

Day 7- 13.14 crores

Day 8- 8.05 crores

Day 9- 10.10 crores (total- 159.46 crores)

Good Newwz:

Day 1- 17.56 crores

Day 2- 21.78 crores

Day 3- 25.65 crores

Day 4- 13.41 crores

Day 5- 16.20 crores

Day 6- 22.50 crores

Day 7- 10.80 crores

Day 8- 8.10 crores

Day 9- 11.70 crores (total- 147.70 crores)

Mission Mangal:

Day 1- 29.16 crores

Day 2- 17.28 crores

Day 3- 23.58 crores

Day 4- 27.54 crores

Day 5- 8.91 crores

Day 6- 7.92 crores

Day 7- 6.84 crores

Day 8- 6.93 crores

Day 9- 7.83 crores (total- 135.99 crores)

Here we can see that Sooryavanshi is slightly ahead of Mission Mangal, thus 200 crore mark looks to be attainable!

Must Read: Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 8: Holds Quite Well On Second Friday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube