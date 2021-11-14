Sooryavanshi is unstoppable at the box office. After taking a thunderous start, the film managed to stay super strong. Not just in India but on the worldwide front too, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s first-ever collaboration is hitting home runs one after another.

In India, the film is already on its way to cross the 150 crore mark and heading towards the 200 crore mark. In overseas too, the response has been very good with some promising figures coming out. Internationally, the film is on its way to cross the 50 crore mark. In a meantime, it has surpassed the 200 crore mark globally.

Even though Sooryavanshi has earned 10-11 crores* on day 9, considering the lowest number of 10 crores*, the Indian total stands at 137.49 crores*. Thus, taking the gross domestic collection to 162.23 crores*. Speaking of overseas, as per the last update, the cop drama has earned 40.93 crores. Combining these numbers, Akshay Kumar starrer stands at 203.16 crores* gross globally.

It’s a huge achievement for Bollywood as, after a gloomy period of COVID, a film has managed to achieve such a feat globally.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also has Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff in key roles. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn are seen in cameos.

Meanwhile, it is quite natural to do a retake during the shooting of any movie but what if the sequence turns into reality and this is what Akshay Kumar revealed on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Akshay shared that during a shot, Katrina Kaif had slapped him across the face.

Akshay and Katrina came to the show as special guests for the promotion of their film ‘Sooryavanshi’.

