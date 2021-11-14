Sooryavanshi is flying high at the box office! The film starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is doing really well during its second weekend, opening the gates of 200 crore club. Check out how much it earned on its day 9.

As there’s practically no competition in theatres, this Rohit Shetty’s cop drama is enjoying a solo glorious run. As per expectations, the film has shown a huge jump on its second Saturday. Even though official numbers are yet to be out, a double-digit is on the cards.

As per early trends flowing in for day 9, Sooryavanshi has earned 10-11 crores*. Considering this range, the Indian total now stands at 137.49 crores-138.49 crores*. It’s a huge jump if we compare with 6.83 crores on day 8. Now, it’s a safe bet to say that the film is all set to cross 150 crores at the end of its second weekend.

From hereon, the next target is the entry into the 200 crore club.

Meanwhile, Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in the upcoming film ’83’, says the success of Rohit Shetty’s cop drama has put an end to conjectures regarding the fate of the theatre business.

Tahir says: “The return of the theatrical is no longer a myth but a reality. Sooryavanshi has proven that and its collections have given a huge boost to the industry that was hit by the pandemic. With this, there is a newfound surge in optimism running through the industry and I’m delighted to see the positivity around every project.”

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and others in key roles.

