Sooryavanshi continues to create ripples at the box office with its superb run. Starring Akshay Kumar, the film is in its second week but the numbers aren’t slowing down anytime soon. With its global collection, the film has now entered the list of Bollywood’s 200 crores grossers globally.

Before we get started, let us inform you that we are placing the film based upon its day 9 i.e. second Saturday numbers in India as Sunday’s official numbers are yet to come out. Considering a 9-day total in India, Akshay‘s cop drama stands at 208.20 crores. Below is all the detailed breakdown you need.

Till day 9, Sooryavanshi made 137.84 crores at the Indian box office. Considering 18% tax, the gross Indian total stands at 162.65 crores. In overseas, the film has made 45.55 crores. Combining these numbers, the worldwide collection stands at 208.20 crores. With this number, the film has entered the list of 200 crores worldwide grossers like a boss.

On its entry itself, Sooryvanshi has surpassed 4 Bollywood films including 3 of Akshay Kumar’s own. It has surpassed the number of Jolly LLB 2 (200.64 crores), Padman (203.05 crores), Kesari (205.54 crores) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (206.95 crores). After Sunday’s official numbers come in, the film will be beating the numbers of Chhichhore, Kaabil and other biggies on the list.

Click here to see the entire list.

Meanwhile, as per early trends flowing in, Sooryavanshi collected 13.50-14.50 crores on day 10. It’s a healthy jump if one compares with Saturday’s 10.35 crores. The grand total now stands at 151.34-152.34 crores. In overseas too, the film will cross 50 crore mark on second Sunday.

