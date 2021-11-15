Raqesh Bapat earned a special place in the hearts of the audiences with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT. After will the heart of fellow contestant Shamita Shetty – and earning the ship name ShaRa – Raqesh entered the Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card entry and support to the actress. Unfortunately, his stay was very, very short.

Advertisement

Within days of entering BB15, Bapat has to leave the show owing to a health issue. Now, he has taken to social media and penned a length, emotional note conveying those feelings he never got to say on camera. While addressing his health, Raqesh also noted that he never wanted to leave the show without saying goodbye. Read on to know all he wrote.

Advertisement

Sharing a length note regarding his exit from the Bigg Boss 15 house, Raqesh Bapat wrote, “I call all of you family because this connection you and I gave is truly by the heart! I feel blessed to have all of you in my life, sending me prayers, blessings, good wishes and so much positivity. Sometimes life throws curve balls at you at important junctures and such has been in my case.” He further added, “Your love pulled me back into the Bigg Boss house and yet the stay was short-lived because of health issues that cropped up.”

Further talking about the health issue that was the cause of him exiting the Bigg Boss 15 house, Raqesh Bapat wrote, “A health issue from 5 years ago has cropped up, unforeseen and painful. To all of you that have been asking, I’m much better and in recovery and as all of you have rightly said health comes first!” He added, “I’ve formed a special connection through this journey which has become precious, one which you guys gave with love named ‘ShaRa.’ We both are proud to have all of you in our lives and for us the lens of positivity is most important! So keep the positivity flowing…”

Raqesh Bapat also expressed his regret on not being able to bid goodbye in person to his Bigg Boss 15 housemates as well as the viewers. He wrote, “Remember if it wasn’t for my health I would be entertaining you inside the house. I never wanted to leave without a proper goodbye but little did I know in that pain, that this would become my exit!” He concluded his post by writing, “Yet all I can say is this was one small part of the journey, our connection continues for a lifetime as I’m looking forward to being back on my feet soon to entertain all of you!”

Raqesh then signed off the lengthy, emotional note by writing, “Que Sera Sera….”

We wish you a speedy recovery and hope to see you appear once more on Bigg Boss 15 to support your ex-housemates.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra’s Close Friend Debunks Rumours Of His Affair With Yogita Bihani; Says, “No One’s Business To Bring…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube