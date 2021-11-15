Bigg Boss 15 is witnessing some new revelations with every passing day. TejRan fans have been happy to see their blooming romance. But things got serious when rumours began doing the rounds that Karan Kundrra is already dating Yogita Bihani outside the house. A close friend is now breaking her silence and reacting to reports that he’s fooling Tejasswi Prakash.

It all began a day or two back when pictures of Karan with Dil Hi Toh Hai co-star Yogita began doing the rounds. Reports began doing the rounds that she’s already his partner outside the house. Soon, there were allegations that he was with Tejasswi inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, only for the game!

Now, Karan Kundrra’s close friend Roshni took to Twitter and clarified all the reports. She began mentioning how the news is bothering her parents, who are also watching Bigg Boss 15. “I’m sorry I had to make this announcement but do know his mom and dad and family are watching so please respect that. They are not on social much and it’s upsetting. The family only believes in spreading love,” read her first tweet.

Roshni continued, “Please continuing trending because Bigg Boss has many more things and tasks coming up! Focus on trends not silly rumors. BB15 SHER KARAN”

In her last tweet, she also mentioned that Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani are only good friends. “Just to clear the air Karan is very vocal about his relationships and she is just a really good friend. It’s technically no one’s business but to bring someone else’s name in the picture is wrong. Please be kind,” she concluded.

Check out the tweets shared by Roshni below:

I’m sorry I had to make this announcement but do know his mom and dad and family are watching so please respect that. They are not on social much and it’s upsetting. The family only believes in spreading love. ♥️♥️ — MissRoshni (@MissRoshni) November 14, 2021

Please continuing trending because Bigg Boss has many more things and tasks coming up! Focus on trends not silly rumors. BB15 SHER KARAN — MissRoshni (@MissRoshni) November 14, 2021

Just to clear the air Karan is very vocal about his relationships and she is just a really good friend. It’s technically no one’s business but to bring someone else’s name in the picture is wrong. Please be kind. — MissRoshni (@MissRoshni) November 14, 2021

That must be such a breather for Tejasswi Prakash fans shipping for TejRan, isn’t it?

