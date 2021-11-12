Bigg Boss 15 had a turbulent week, TRP ratings of the controversial show dipped massively. Although makers and contestants are doing so much for the audience but still viewers seems least interested. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s love is still blossoming in the house and seeing the latest video, fans are having a laugh riot seeing Jay Bhanushali observing the two from a corner.

In the latest episode, the makers unveiled the VIP zone, contestants who will be part of it will be considered for this year’s winner. The task to become the VIP member witnessed so many fights and arguments. In a shocking turn of events, Afsana Khan was asked to leave the house, after she tried hurting herself and other housemates.

Coming back to the Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s love story, a fan page recently shared a romantic video of the alleged couple. The Naagin actress can be seen waking up the actor, Karan then drags her close; the moment was very cute for many but some eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Jay Bhanushali was observing them from a distance.

Seeing the hilarious yet awkward situation, between Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali, netizens had a gala time making fun of the actor. A user wrote, “Yooo Jay’s face at the end is epic hahahaahah I am dying,” another user wrote, “I think they both realised Jay is in the background and broke off quickly but Gawd that was Hot #tejran,” a third shared, “Jay married hoke bhi single feel kr rha h.”

Check out some hilarious tweets:

Jay married hoke bhi single feel kr rha h 😂😂 — Notyourbabygirl (@girlyyy_99) November 11, 2021

Yooo Jay’s face at the end is epic hahahaahah I am dying 😂😂😂😂 #TejRan — Sana – JasLy and Tejran 🤍 (@jaslyislove) November 11, 2021

I think they both realised Jay is in the background and broke off quickly but Gawd that was Hot #tejran — Bigg Boss Buff (@BiggBos37157397) November 11, 2021

Jay piche keya kar raha hai??🤣🤣🤣 yeh to mujhe bb13 ki arti singh lag rahi hain mujhe🤣🤣🤣 — Ishani Jana(SidHearts😉❤) (@ishani_jana) November 11, 2021

Last me jay🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Nitu (@JannatulNitu) November 11, 2021

Apart from Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal fell in love in the first week of Bigg Boss 15. Seeing them cuddling, contestants and the audience were really confused. However, the love birds were evicted recently and now they’re planning a romantic vacation in Goa.

