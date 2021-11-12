Netizens urge Salman Khan to point at Vishal Kotian's filthy comments against Raqesh Bapat
Netizens urge Salman Khan to point at Vishal Kotian's filthy comments against Raqesh Bapat

Actor Raqesh Bapat, who recently entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wildcard, was taken out of the house on medical grounds. Where the actor wasn’t present in the house, the ardent followers of the show came across a clip where Vishal Kotian was seen saying filthy things about Raqesh in front of his co-contestants.

He also made fun of his name and ill remarked that Raqesh has trapped Shamita Shetty for work. All this going on, the other contestants were seen laughing at this dirty mockery.

Netizens are agitated at this disapproving behaviour that occurred in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They have now made an urge to Salman Khan to raise this issue, and call out Vishal Kotian as well as the other contestants who were laughing at the dirty play.

Take a look at what some Bigg Boss 15 viewers have to say to Salman Khan with regards to Vishal Kotian’s filthy comments about Raqesh Bapat.

Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors TV Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm and on weekends at 9:30 pm.

