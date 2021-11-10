Superstar Salman Khan has been in Bollywood for nearly 30 years and enjoys a massive fan following. Fans across the world love his movies. There’s another aspect that makes him even more popular among his fans- his tongue in cheek humour and the fun elements that he adds in his conversations.

As an actor, the Dabangg star has done different genres of films – action, comedy, romantic dramas and thrillers. While many fans love him in action mode, many also believe that he is best when he is funny. Salman is rarely seen posting anything but when he does, he makes sure that his fans go crazy over it. For anyone who is going through a rough day, Salman’s Twitter account is all you need to lighten up your face.

Salman Khan may seem like a tough guy on-screen but his close ones will tell you that he’s is a baby with a soft heart. He never stays back when it comes to entertaining his fans both on and off-screen. His Tweets are a testament to it.

Take a look at some of Salman Khan’s best tweets:

Oye teri ! Pass word yaad aah gaya . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 29, 2011

In splits .. ha ha ha ha pic.twitter.com/57aCVrpWHU — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 23, 2019

After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure dey r wid me .. ha ha pic.twitter.com/DVAG0dbjzy — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 17, 2019

80 onion's n 120 daal happy republic day — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 26, 2011

Chai ki pati n patni batao which 1 is pati n which is patni http://twitpic.com/4khafj — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 13, 2011

Yeh haath mal raha hai ya aap sub ko namaste kar raha hai . pic.twitter.com/ahNneB84NU — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 27, 2013

Lai bhaari bagaaaa atta , tabartoph manjeh now man , fly la gf bf la ghaoon za , ekta baagh naangta baag pan baagh . Kai ? Lai bhaari — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 11, 2014

Thought for the day . Hmmmmmmmm ahhhhhhhhhhh , jaane do aaj kuch mat soocho . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 29, 2014

Tweetar ke do aagey tweetar tweeter ke do peechey tweetar aagey tweetar peechey tweetar arrey bolo kitney tweetar??!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 26, 2010

The Bhai of Bollywood proved his humour at its best on Twitter.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s film Antim: The Final Truth. While he plays the role of a cop, his brother in law Aayush Sharma will be seen in a negative role. The film is touted to be an action entertainer and will hit the screens on November 26.

Recently, the makers of Salman Khan’s Antim released a new song from the film, titled “Hone Laga”. The romantic number has been picturised on the lead characters Rahul and Manda, played by actors Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana respectively. It’s a 2-minute long video that showcases the scintillating chemistry between Aayush and debutante Mahima.

