Rohit Shetty has lately been celebrating the success of Sooryavanshi as the movie continues to flourish at the box office. According to the most recent reports, Rohit Shetty is planning to have a relevant and fresh theme in his next film, Singham 3. The movie is expected to speak about the revocation of Article 370 from Kashmir, which has brought about a massive change in the region.

The reports released a few weeks earlier suggested that Singham 3 has already been scheduled to release on Independence Day 2023. The movie will bring back Ajay Devgn as the iconic police officer, Bajirao Singham and will also feature special cameos from Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.

A Bollywood Hungama source recently revealed, “Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn had been contemplating on multiple ideas for making Singham 3 and they have finally zeroed in on a subject that’s not just hard-hitting but also relevant. The third instalment of Singham will be set in Kashmir against the backdrop of Article 370 being revoked by the Government of India. It will take references from true events and also showcase how this move of the government has shaken the terror outfits”

For the unversed, Article 370 gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, under which, the state had a constitution of its own. The law was revoked in August 2019, after which the state was converted to a union territory. The Singham 3 team is planning to stress on how the abolition of Article 370 has put up a barrier on the entry of terrorists in Kashmir.

Rohit Shetty has been planning to make Singham 3 the biggest film of his cop-verse. In the movie, the lead character Bajirao Singham will be seen fighting anti-national elements and the script of the movie is already under development. The source further added, “It’s going to be an Independence Day 2023 release on the big screen. Like always, Shetty will shoot the film in a quick span at Kashmir, Delhi and Goa”.

