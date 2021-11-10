KBC 13: Gwalior Homemaker Geeta Singh Gour Is The 3rd Crorepati Of The Season

Geeta Singh Gour, a 53-year-old homemaker from Gwalior, has become the third person to take back home a cheque of Rs 1 crore from ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ aka KBC 13.

From being a homemaker to pursuing an LL.B. with her husband’s support, Gour has crossed a number of barriers in life to fulfill her dreams. She said: “I have been trying to come on the prestigious platform of KBC for about 16-17 years now, but I got to realise my dream only this year. It has been a good year for me.”

About meeting her superstar host, Amitabh Bachchan, the newly-minted crorepati said: “Meeting Mr Bachchan was a great feeling. The hot seat really gets to you, but it was a wonderful experience. I did not come in with any expectations, winning a crore was indeed a big achievement for me.”

It is Gour’s can-do spirit that has never failed her. After 13 years of marriage, with her husband’s support, she earned her LL.B. degree. Her family, apart from her husband, never supported her efforts to complete her studies, but Gour said she didn’t want to be like a lot of women who stay at home and let go of their desires.

Talking about her road to becoming a crorepati in KBC 13, she said: “I prepared intensely for this day and I have been doing so for many years. This year, when I got a call saying that I have been shortlisted, I intensified my preparations. Even while cooking, cutting vegetables, eating, I ensured I was also collecting information and gaining knowledge.”

And what is her message to other homemakers like her? “Take that big step forward to realise your dreams. Don’t pull yourself back,” Gour said.

