This Diwali has proved to be a more special one for Bollywood. After a gloomy period of the pandemic, Sooryavanshi has turned out to be a messiah for the industry and theatres owners. The film has minted 100 crores at the box office within the first 5 days. All hail to the hit machine, Rohit Shetty!

Shetty is people’s director and he knows very well, how to sell his product. Without really caring for critics’ ratings, Shetty continues to deliver mega successes one after another. Speaking of his latest cop drama, the film has achieved an amazing feat for Shetty in a course of hitting the box office century.

Rohit Shetty is a man of 9 centuries now. His fastest 100 crore grosser is Chennai Express which crossed 100 crores in India in just 3+ days (including paid previews). Now, Sooryavanshi has grabbed the 3rd spot on the same list, equaling Simmba and Singham Returns.

Have a look at Rohit Shetty’s 100 crore grossers below with the number of days required to cross the mark:

Chennai Express (2013) – 3+ days including paid previews

Golmaal Again (2017) – 4 days

Sooryavanshi (2021) – 5 days

Simmba (2018) – 5 days

Singham Returns (2014) – 5 days

Dilwale (2015) – 7 days

Golmaal 3 (2010) – 17 days

Singham (2011) – 37 days

Bol Bachchan (2012) – 45 days

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is now on its way to touching the 150 crore mark. Crossing 100 crores in itself is a big achievement, especially during the time when big releases have been pushed to next year to avoid any losses at the box office. However, with the kind of reception this Rohit Shetty directorial has received, 200 crore is very much on as a lifetime target.

