Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, continues its victory march at the worldwide box office. Though the run in the overseas market has now slowed down, a good hold in India has helped it reach a strong total. During the third weekend, there was an upward graph in footfalls, resulting in a healthy total on the board. Due to it, the film has comfortably crossed the 200 crore mark, making it Ajay’s 8th film to achieve the feat. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 18 days!

Crosses 150 crores in India

It has been a winning ride for the Bollywood crime drama ever since it arrived in theatres. During the last weekend (May 16-18), it amassed 13.45 crores in India, a drop of 47.50% compared to the second weekend’s 25.62 crores. Overall, the film has earned 153.67 crore net at the Indian box office in 18 days. Including taxes, it equals 181.33 crore gross.

In the overseas market, Raid 2 has earned 24 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 205.33 crore gross. While it will continue to add more numbers in the coming days, it might just miss the 250 crore mark in its lifetime run.

Worldwide box office breakdown:

India net – 153.67 crores

India gross – 181.33 crores

Overseas gross – 24 crores

Worldwide gross – 205.33 crores

Raid 2 is Ajay Devgn’s 7th highest-grossing film globally!

With 205.33 crores, Raid 2 has become Ajay Devgn’s 8th film to hit a double century globally. It also crossed Singham Returns’ 201 crore gross to become the actor’s 7th highest-grossing film. In the next few days, it will also surpass Shaitaan‘s 216.18 crore gross.

Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s top grossers globally (above 200 crore gross):

Singham Again – 402.26 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 364.81 crores

Drishyam 2 – 339.89 crores

Golmaal Again – 310.67 crores

Total Dhamaal – 223.36 crores

Shaitaan – 216.18 crores

Raid 2 – 205.33 crores

Singham Returns – 201 crores

