Sooryavanshi has concluded its first week run at the box office. And just like we mentioned yesterday, the film is surpassing multiple Bollywood biggies each day on the Top 100 grossers’ list. Today’s update is, Akshay Kumar starrer has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others’ biggies on the list.

Yesterday, we saw how this cop drama toppled the collections of not 1 or 2 but 12 biggies. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the film has even surpassed one 100 crore grossers of Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas, and two 100 crore grossers of Akshay Kumar himself.

With a collection standing between 120.36 crores*, Sooryavanshi has surpassed Ghajini (114 crores), Housefull 2 (114 crores), Bala (116.38 crores), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores), Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores) and Ra.One (118 crores). The film has also surpasses the numbers of Salman Khan’s Ready, Ranbir Kapoor’s Barfi and Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi), which all stand at 120 crores’ lifetime.

Check out the table below:

Speaking of overseas collections, the day 6 update is out for Sooryavanshi! It has bagged a fairly good amount. The movie earned a total of USD $ 162,649 in the US and Canada. The movie earned USD $ 57,535 in UAE. The movie earned a total of USD $ 61,568 in Australia and USD $ 27,852 in the UK. In GCC the movie has earned a total of USD $ 14,027. The 6-day grand total stands at $ 4.58 million which is equal to 34.16 crores in INR.

Meanwhile, the Akshay Kumar starrer is the first-ever Bollywood film to cross 100 crores at the box office after a gap of a year and a half. The last film was Tanhaji.

