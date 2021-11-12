Sooryavanshi Box Office: Crosses Films Of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan & Others In Top 100 Grossers
Check Out Which Movies Have Been Crossed By Sooryavanshi In Top 100 Grossers(Pic Credit: Poster)

Sooryavanshi has concluded its first week run at the box office. And just like we mentioned yesterday, the film is surpassing multiple Bollywood biggies each day on the Top 100 grossers’ list. Today’s update is, Akshay Kumar starrer has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others’ biggies on the list.

Yesterday, we saw how this cop drama toppled the collections of not 1 or 2 but 12 biggies. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the film has even surpassed one 100 crore grossers of Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas, and two 100 crore grossers of Akshay Kumar himself.

With a collection standing between 120.36 crores*, Sooryavanshi has surpassed Ghajini (114 crores), Housefull 2 (114 crores), Bala (116.38 crores), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores), Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores) and Ra.One (118 crores). The film has also surpasses the numbers of Salman Khan’s Ready, Ranbir Kapoor’s Barfi and Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi), which all stand at 120 crores’ lifetime.

Check out the table below:

Film ( since 2008)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
War2019319.00
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
Dhoom 32013280.25
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior2020
279.50
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Housefull 42019206.00
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
3 Idiots2009
202.00
Good Newwz2019201.14
Mission Mangal2019
200.16
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.0 (Hindi)2018188.00
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Chhichhore2019
150.36
Dabangg 3 2019150.00
Saaho2019149.00
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Bodyguard2011
142.00
Singham Returns2014
141.00
Dream Girl2019139.70
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Dabangg2010
139.00
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Rustom2016
127.49
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Sooryavanshi2021120.36*
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Ready2011
120.00
Ra.One2011118.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Bala2019116.38
Housefull 22012
114.00
Ghajini2008
114.00
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Golmaal 32010106.30
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Don 22011100.00
Singham2011100.00
Zero2018
97.50
Baaghi 32020
97.32
Batla House2019
97.18
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash201293.00

Speaking of overseas collections, the day 6 update is out for Sooryavanshi! It has bagged a fairly good amount. The movie earned a total of USD $ 162,649 in the US and Canada. The movie earned USD $ 57,535 in UAE. The movie earned a total of USD $ 61,568 in Australia and USD $ 27,852 in the UK. In GCC the movie has earned a total of USD $ 14,027. The 6-day grand total stands at $ 4.58 million which is equal to 34.16 crores in INR.

Meanwhile, the Akshay Kumar starrer is the first-ever Bollywood film to cross 100 crores at the box office after a gap of a year and a half. The last film was Tanhaji.

