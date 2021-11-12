Shashank Khaitan’s movie with Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar is finally here and it’s titled, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. Films working title was ‘Mr. Lele’, and now the makers unveiled the first look poster with the leading actors. The film is touted to be a comedy thriller and the shooting for the same commenced during the pandemic.

The comedy films original title was kept under wraps all this time and the shooting was completed recently. Originally Varun Dhawan was supposed to play the leading part but due to his busy schedule, makers decided to rope in the Uri star.

Karan Johar, who is producing ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ shared the first look of Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal and wrote, “Meet Govinda Waghmare! Heart of gold and dance moves are bold!”

Meanwhile, Shashank Khaitan is really excited to start the post-production of ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ as he has other exciting projects in his kitty. Last month, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani shot the climax on board RoRo car ferry to Alibaug. The team had booked the entire ferry for two days for the shoot.

Meanwhile, fans were really upset when ‘Mr. Lele’ (now ‘Govinda Naam Mera’) was shelved last year. Many had thought it was because of fallout between the director and Varun Dhawan. Later, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania filmmaker put every rumour to rest by tweeting, “Hi guys, here is an update on Mr. Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of this film. It’s a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a very solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place.”

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The comedy-thriller will be out in theatres next year on June 10, 2022.

