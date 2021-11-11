Kangana Ranaut is a terrific actress but she seldom makes headlines for her films. She is well known for her tiffs with Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan and many more. We can only imagine the controversy and hullabaloo when the actress was seen with either of the celebrities in public. It was close to becoming a reality.

Kangana and Karan’s have been daggers drawn over the nepotism debate ever since the former appeared on the latter’s show. Time and again, the actress had taken potshots at the filmmaker calling him ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ and even calling him “movie mafia”.

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar were spotted at Padma Awards which was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan recently. Interestingly, the two did not come across face to face though. Talking about it during a conversation with Times Now, the actress said that she ‘tried to spot’ filmmaker during the Padma Awards ceremony.

The Queen actress said, “Our ceremonies were at different times. I think they went out of their way to keep us on different timings…I tried to spot him around but he was not there.”

When asked whether she would have spoken to Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut replied, “Of course. There can be conflicts, there can be disagreements but it does not mean you do not believe in coexistence. That is what I believe in, coexistence. I encourage the coexistence of all kinds.”

The Thalaivii actress further said, “Some of the people who walked in and took their honour, made me feel so insignificant. Some of them were so simplistic and enormous in their presence. When they were introduced, I felt a sense of not being enough. Very rarely do I get that feeling. To witness such people taking their awards… I felt, am I good enough?”

