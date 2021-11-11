Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were secretly ‘rokafied’ last week and rumours about their wedding are spreading like a wildfire. Although the couple hasn’t officially announced anything but sources close to them have shared a number of things. Now another person has opened up about #VicKat’s honeymoon plans and claimed that they’ll be skipping it due to their busy schedules.

Their alleged Roka ceremony was held at director Kabir Khan’s home during Diwali. It was a small occasion and only their immediate family members were invited.

Every day we get reports of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s marriage development and according to recent news, the couple has decided to skip their honeymoon owing to their back-to-back projects. A source told Bollywood Life, “Katrina has to get back on the sets of Tiger 3 while Vicky has Sam Bahadur. They have around 15 days in hand in which their wedding festivities will take up 3-4 days. While they will have enough time to revel in each other’s company as husband and wife before they get to work, there will be no time to factor in a honeymoon.”

The source further added, “Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are very excited about their new home and they will spend the time right after the wedding in decorating it in their own way and settling in. Soon after, they will have to travel for work, so instead of a honeymoon, they will snuck up at their new home as a new married couple.”

As per the reports, the Uri star has purchased a lavish apartment in Juhu where the couple will be staying post marriage. The actor has rented a home on the 8th floor and the lease extends up to 5 years.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma live in the same building. So basically, Virushka and Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif are going to be neighbours!

