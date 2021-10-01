Advertisement

Mumbai is the home of Bollywood and the entertainment keeda is also seen time again in the Mumbai Police and the guys who handle their social media. While ahead of the release of the latest season of Money Heist the police personals played Bella Ciao, the public protectors have now used Bollywood film stills and dialogues to spread awareness about women safety.

Taking Bollywood characters like Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey and Shah Rukh Khan from Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, they spoke about not normalizing misogyny. Read on to know what they wrote and the different movies and dialogues that made their list.

Sharing a series of Bollywood movie still and the misogynist dialogues from the same flick, Mumbai Police captioned their post, “Cinema is a reflection of our society – Here are (just) a few (of many) dialogues both our society & cinema need to reflect upon. Choose your words & actions with care – unless you want the law to intervene! #LetsNotNormaliseMisogyny #MindYourLanguage #WomenSafety”

The first Bollywood film to feature on this Mumbai Police post was Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. The misogyny-filled dialogue highlighted here was “Preeti, chunni thik karo” – where Kabir is seen reprimanding his girlfriend to fix her dupatta in front of other men. This wasn’t the film’s only mention. Later in the carousel, the film’s “Woh meri bandi hai” also gets mentioned.

Other Bollywood movie scenes that made the list included Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey threatening to hit Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg if she didn’t take the make. Shah Rukh Khan also featured on the list for his Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam where he reminds Madhuri Dixit Nene about her duties as a wife. Naseeruddin Shah and Satish Shah discussing how a woman deserves to be eve-teased in Maalamaal also shed light on the problem of misogyny shown in Bollywood films. The post also included a Dil Dhadakne Do scene where Rohit Bose’s character proudly says how he allows his wife Priyanka Chopra to work.

This Mumbai Police post has received several comments from netizens as they put forth their thought on other such dialogues that should be on the list and not. Some people wondered why the ‘khuli tijori’ scene from Jab We Met wasn’t included and a Bollywood fan explained, “He (Director Imtiaz Ali) didn’t support that statement. In movie it’s shown how Kareena Kapoor stands against that comment. In order to show it’s wrong also you have to show such statements or scenes. Unlike in Kabir singh where there’s no objection to what he was doing.”

What do you think of this Mumbai Police post? Let us know in the comments.

