Actress Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is all set to release on the big screen on January 6 next year.

Alia took to Instagram, where she shared the poster of the film, which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ajay Devgn.

“Bringing to you a part of my heart & soul, #GangubaiKathiawadireleasing in cinemas near you on 6th January, 2022,” Alia Bhatt wrote as the caption announcing the release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, ‘madam’ of a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’.

When Alia Bhatt wrapped up shooting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali upcoming directorial, she stated that working with the director had been a dream all her life and it has also been a “gigantic life-changing experience”. She posted a string of pictures from the film’s set. In one image, she was even seen posing with Bhansali.

Alongside the pictures, Alia Bhatt wrote, “We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together!

