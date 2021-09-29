Alia Bhatt Shares A Dreamy Picture With Beau Ranbir Kapoor On His Birthday

Advertisement

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday at a beautiful resort near Jawai Dam in Rajasthan’s Pali district along with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Bhatt, in fact, posted the picture of the venue sitting on the banks of the dam and wrote “Happy birthday My Life.” Alia’s mother Soni Razdaan also joined them on the occasion.

Both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor landed in Jodhpur three days back and since then have been travelling at different locations. The two were seen enjoying at Jawai Leopard hills.

The love birds, sources said, are searching for a perfect wedding destination for their much-awaited wedding.

Meanwhile recently, Ranbir Kapoor was seen celebrating filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s 73rd birthday along with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt and her sister Pooja Bhatt.

Alia posted a slew of pictures on Instagram from the birthday celebrations. The first picture featured Mahesh while the other one had Ranbir, Alia and Pooja posing with Mahesh.

