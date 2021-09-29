Advertisement

It was last year when Katrina Kaif commented on Janhvi Kapoor’s gym looks on Neha Dhupia’s show and expressed her concern over the gen Z actresses’ ‘very short shorts’. While Katrina’s intention might have been different but it didn’t go well with social media and they caused a stir on the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Later, Sonam Kapoor also came in defence of her little sister Janhvi and put out a strong message on her Instagram handle.

Katrina Kaif in a conversation with Neha Dhupia on her show expressed her concern about Janhvi Kapoor’s gym looks and said, “Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes.”

Katrina Kaif answered this question when Neha Dhupia asked about which celebrity goes OTT with their gym and workout looks and hence came Janhvi Kapoor’s name in the picture.

This didn’t go well with a section of social media and stirred controversy around the same.

Later Sonam Kapoor shared Janhvi Kapoor’s picture on her Instagram handle where she was wearing a white crop shirt with denim shorts and captioned it, “She also wears regular clothes and rocks it..”

Meanwhile, the Dhadak actress is one of the most stylish gen Z stars in Bollywood and can rock any look from desi to modern. On the work front, she was last seen in Netflix’s Gunjan Saxena and got critically acclaimed for her performance.

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2.

Katrina Kaif on the other hand is currently shooting for Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

