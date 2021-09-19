Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi is making sure that he keeps suspense in the air about his look in the upcoming biggie, Tiger 3. Yes, the actor is very much part of the film and there are plenty of hints around. The latest hint now comes from none other than, director Mohit Suri.

Yesterday, Emraan shared an amazing video of a workout. He looks like an absolute beast in it. He is seen hitting different exercises and looking very much ripped and muscular. With a full-grown beard, the actor is totally killing it in his new video. But more than anything else, it’s Mohit Suri’s comment which is stealing all the limelight.

Mohit Suri’s comment triggered the speculations around Emraan Hashmi’s Tiger 3 look as he wrote, “Way to go tigerrrrrr!!!” One of the users reacted, “Oh Mohit Sir, You’ve just spilled the beans.” Not just Tiger, fans even dragged the topic of Awarapan 2 in the comment section. Many fans demanded a sequel to Awarapan. For the unversed, Mohit Suri helmed Awarapan, which went on to become a cult later.

Here’s the video:

Tiger 3 will see Salman Khan‘s face-off with Emraan. Katrina Kaif will be reprising her character of Zoya too.

As of now, the team is in their Europe schedule and recently we heard that one romantic song which has been picturised on Salman and Katrina, is one of the costliest songs in the making and has a huge budget.

“The song that is being picturised on Salman and Katrina currently, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant with music composition by Pritam, is said to be one of the most romantic and costliest songs shot on them ever with many magnificent locales as part of it,” reads a report in Pinkvilla.

