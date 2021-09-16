Advertisement

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been the talk of the town for many years, even audiences crave to see them together in a film. Although the two stars have allegedly dated each other in the past, the fans have applauded them for respecting each other even after parting ways. But did you know, once Salman went down to his knees and proposed to Katrina with Mujhse Shaadi Karogi song in the background?

The two stars were in Turkey as they are shooting for Tiger 3, and as of now, they have moved their base to Austria for more dance and action sequences.

Salman Khan and Katrina met and fell in love on the sets of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, although there were reports that suggested the two actors were dating each other, but the Tiger Zinda Hai 2 actors never really acknowledged anything about their relationship in public.

According to reports by Rediff.com, Salman had proposed to Katrina during her 24th birthday party, which was organized by the Radhe actor himself. The birthday bash was full of B-town stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, as well as Katrina’s mother and sister.

As the night progressed, and the DJ played the song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salman Khan allegedly went down to his knees and proposed to Katrina in front of everyone. A guest who was present at the party revealed, “She didn’t know how to react with Salman’s gesture.”

Apart from this incident, Salman had even made fun of Katrina, during his sister Arpita Khan’s wedding, during the time the actress was dating Ranbir Kapoor, and Salman said, “I gave you a chance to become Katrina Khan, but you chose to be ‘Katrina Kapoor’.”

Meanwhile, the two are currently cordial and never make headlines for any controversy. On the work front, the two stars are currently working in Tiger 3, while Salman Khan is gearing up for Antim and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

