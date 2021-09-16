Advertisement

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri seems to be the new star kid who is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. However, ahead of her debut, she has burned up the internet with a video of her featuring in an ad that went viral on social media. Scroll down to know more.

Alizeh is the daughter of Dabangg Khan’s sister Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri. The new star kid has left netizens impressed with her flawless beauty as she showcases her sexy curves in her new ad for a jewellery brand.

In the video ad, shared by the jewellery brand on Instagram, Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri is seen wearing a bottle green bralette and white pants. She is also seen flaunting her bracelet, hand thong, necklace and rings, as she struck different poses.

The jewellery brand on Instagram shared the video along with Alizeh’s statement wherein she spoke about her relationship with jewellery. The caption read, “A girl’s first piece of jewellery is usually a pair of earrings. However, I’ve never had my ears pierced! A lot of people find it strange because wearing earrings comes so naturally to most people, but somehow I haven’t had the desire. My relationship with jewellery has changed a lot over the years, from wearing nothing at all, I’ve come to this stage in my life where I pick out what jewellery I want to wear before decide my outfit. Jewellery to me is about finding new ways to express myself, and I’ve always leaned towards doing that with rings, necklaces, anklets and even body chains.”

Take a look at the video below:

Soon after the video was shared, eagle-eyed netizens noticed the ad featuring Salman Khan’s niece. Social media users then hopped on to the comments section and complimented her. One user wrote, “Beautiful as ever,” while another wrote, “the most innocent beauty”. “Stunning”, “beautiful”, “gorgeous” were some more words used by users to describe Alizeh. Many even dropped heart-eyes emojis in the comment section.

So what do you think about Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri in the jewellery ad. Let us know in the comments.

