Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are globe-trotting to shoot the international leg of their Maneesh Sharma’s action thriller espionage, Tiger 3. The two recently landed in Austria as the last leg of the shoot and it seems his rumored ladylove Iulia Vantur has also joined them.

Iulia on Wednesday shared a video from her outing in Salzburg wherein Salman will be shooting for the action thriller with Katrina for 10 days. Going by the video, she visited the iconic love lock bridge in Austria and hinted that she has accompanied the Superstar for the latest schedule of the film.

Iulia Vantur shared the video captioned, “Meet me halfway! With love, respect, care and compassion. That’s where u’ll find a true partner in any kind of relationship: love, friendship or business. Today I found this lovely bridge that stays as an evidence that love will always bring people together, anywhere in the world #believer #love #faith #relationship #friendship #bridge #padlock #salzburg #austria #travel.” Take a look at the video post below:

A mid-day report claimed that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif left Turkey over the weekend to reach their new destination Austria where the two will be shooting a song sequence and some action scenes. A source revealed, “The team is currently in Salzburg from where we will move to Vienna. This one is expected to be the last international schedule for the movie, where songs, as well as action sequences, will be filmed.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif kicked off their international shoot with Russia last month. Thereafter, both the stars and the Tiger 3 team went to Turkey for an action-packed schedule. The film’s antagonist Emraan Hashmi too joined the team in Turkey.

Emraan Hashmi has reportedly undergone a massive physical transformation for his villainous role in the popular action franchise.

