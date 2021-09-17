Advertisement

Bollywood actress and now Roadies leader Neha Dhupia, who is in the third trimester of her second pregnancy, is relishing pool time. The actress posted numerous images in a black monokini and jotted down on social media handle, “Pool party for two.”

The Singh is King actress had gotten married to Angad Bedi at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The pair welcomed their first daughter Mehr in the same year. Angad is especially known for his work in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Talking back about Neha Dhupia, the actress can be seen merrily posing for the camera as she chills in the pool, clothed in a black swimsuit. Neha’s pregnancy glow is tough to miss in the images. Just as we loved the images, her Instafam too admired the images and the comments section of her post was filled with heart reactions from her fans.

Check out the adorable post below:

Neha Dhupia keeps on sharing various moments from her pregnancy journey. She is also often spotted out in the city with her family while having dinners to evening walks.

Recently, Neha’s close friends hosted a baby shower for her last month. Below are the pictures from the baby shower bash.

Not to forget The Roadies leader has also been maintaining herself physically active by keeping on with her gym classes and yoga sessions under a professional.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had announced their second pregnancy on July 19 with an Instagram post that was captioned, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God.”

Talking about Neha’s professionals front, she has her podcast and is known for being a judge in the youth-based reality show Roadies.

