Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi make one of the cutest couples in the entertainment industry. The duo is all happy in their personal life, and it has now increased by manifolds as both will become parents for the second time. Yes, you read that right! Neha is pregnant for the second time. Scroll below to know how the couple shared the most amazing news with their fans.

Just a few moments ago, Neha Dhupia took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture. It features Neha, her husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr (first child), and of course, Neha’s baby bump. It has Neha touching her bump gracefully and Mehr looking towards it, while Angad is facing the camera in a full of joy.

Captioning the picture, Neha wrote, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God.”

Several celebs from Bollywood took to the comment section and congratulated the couple. Ananya Panday dropped heart emojis with ‘Yayy’. Sonu Sood wrote, “Congratulations”.

We wish the happy and sweet family a bright and prosperous future ahead!

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied a knot in May 2018. They were blessed with a baby girl (Mehr) in November of the same year. Last year, on Mehr’s birthday, Neha had written, “Our little baby girl… may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go, light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest cause deep down you will always be our little simbaa! #happybirthday our doll.”

