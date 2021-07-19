If there’s one film that the Indians are desperately waiting for is Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2. The fans are eagerly waiting for the revised release date to be announced and trend the film every now and then on social media. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. And in a recent interview, Ritesh Sidhwani has spilled the beans on the release date of this magnum opus.

Excel Entertainment, a production house that happens to be owned by Ritesh and Farhan Akhtar, has the Hindi distribution rights of the film.

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, distributor Ritesh Sidhwani spoke about the release date of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 and said, “KGF 2 would be out as soon as possible because the makers are very clear they have to wait for the theatres to open. Plus, it’s more of a pan-India release, with the South market (taken into consideration). We’re only distributing it this side (in North Indian markets), so it’s not our decision mainly, it’s up to the producer, Vijay (Vijay Kiragandur), and Yash and the Director, Prashanth (Prashanth Neel). So, they are going to decide that.”

Well, it would be interesting to see what the makers decide about the release date of the film.

Earlier, we reported that the KGF makers were eyeing Diwali for the release of the magnum opus but there’s no confirmation regarding the same.

As of now, the country is going through the third wave of COVID and although there are very limited cases and the government is relentlessly working to curb the virus, the production houses are yet to announce the release dates for the upcoming films.

