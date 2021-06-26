KGF Chapter 1 still remains to be a favourite topic of discussion for many box office enthusiasts. And why not? The film changed the face of the Sandalwood industry and paved the way to make films having a global appeal. Starring Yash in a lead, the film changed the entire scene at the box office and it’s remembering every single time.

Advertisement

Today, as the entire nation awaits the release of Chapter 2, we’ll be revisiting some exciting feats achieved by this crime thriller to just refresh our memories about the monstrous hit. So, let’s get started:

Widest release in the Sandalwood industry ever

Advertisement

This Yash starrer is the widest ever release in the history of Kannada cinema. In India, it saw a release on around 2200 screens.

First Kannada film to release in Pakistan

The film was always high on buzz and its content just made it a lethal combination. It even saw a demand from Pakistan, thus making it the first Kannada film ever to release there.

Highest global opening ever for a Kannada film

KGF Chapter 1 took the box office by storm right from day 1. It managed 25 crores approx globally on its opening day. It’s the highest global opening ever for any Kannada film.

Highest-grossing film in Karnataka state

KGF 1 left everyone surprised when it shattered the collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Baahubali sequel had made 129 crores approx in the state, which was surpassed by the Yash starrer (135 crores approx).

First Kannada film to cross 100 crores in India

KGF Chapter 1 is the first and the only film to touch 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Highest-grossing Kannada film

KGF 1 holds the record of highest-grossing Kannada film with a domestic collection of 186 crores approx.

Apart from all the above-mentioned feats, KGF 1 is also the first Kannada film to touch 150 crores, 200 crores and 250 crores (gross) globally.

Must Read: Sooryavanshi Release Date Leaked? Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty & Team Won’t Wait Till Diwali

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube