The Family Man 2 is one such show which is still grabbing headlines even weeks after its release. The show is in talks for a lot of things, and one topic is the intimate scenes between Samantha Akkineni and Shahab Ali, which were apparently deleted in the final stage.

Shahab confirmed that the web show originally saw Samantha’s Rajji falling in love with the character Sajid. However, they were deleted in the final stage; the actor has now revealed. Keep scrolling further to know more about this.

When Shahab Ali was asked about these scenes in The Family Man 2, he told Bollywood Hungama, “It is not just the intimate scenes. It was the usual process – you have a lengthy show, and there is the process of editing, which comes later. It was not like a particular scene was edited out.”

Shahab Ali added, “I think only those scenes were retained that were required and logical. The parts that were not logical were not kept (in the final version).” Asked if they shot any scenes that had physical intimacy, The Family Man 2 actor further said, “We did some suggestive scenes that suggested that they fall in love towards the end. But those scenes were not making sense for the creators or maybe the platform. So, those scenes were edited out. There are so many scenes edited out, so it is not a big deal. That is the process (of content creation).”

If you have watched the web show, then you will know that Samantha and Shahab essayed the roles of extremists, looking for opportunities to carry out suicide attacks in India. While she played a Sri Lankan Tamilian, Rajji, he played the role of a man from Kashmir, Sajid.

