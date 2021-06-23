Ever since KGF Chapter 2 was announced, fans have not been able to keep their calm. They are eagerly waiting for the moment when they will be able to witness the magic of Yash once again on the silver screen. But the pandemic has acted against all our wishes, and the film has been getting delayed. But it looks like now the wait is finally over, and the film finally has a release date.

Earlier it was reported that this film would be released somewhere around August or September. The makers are in talks with the distributors to release the film in multiple languages. And now, we got our hands on the latest update of the movie, and we are sure that it is going to get you excited. Keep scrolling further.

According to reports on Latestly.com, the Prashanth Neel directorial KGF Chapter 2 is in the post-production stage. Also, Yash and the entire team feel that they should have a theatrical release. Hence the makers will take into account the theatrical account across the country.

The reports that we are sure will get you jumping on your seat is that the makers of KGF Chapter 2 are targeting to release the film on September 9. But, only if the third wave of the COVID-19 does not create a panic situation in the country.

Well, we are sure that this news must have brought a sigh of relief amongst the fans. Further, the reports also mention that the makers are in talks with Amazon Prime Video for digital rights post the big-screen release.

Now we can only hope that there is no their-wave of COVID-19 in the country, and the makers of KGF Chapter 2 do not find any difficulty in releasing the film. How excited are you for this Yash starrer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

