Actor Yash enjoys a massive fan following across the country. His contribution to the entertainment industry is incredible and his fans can’t get enough of his ‘Rocky Bhai’ look from KGF. But do y’all know that once the actor was threatened by former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy? Read to know the scoop below.

This happened back in 2019 and didn’t go well with superstar’s fans and took social media by storm.

The former CM HD Kumaraswamy commented on actor Yash after he supported and held rallies in Mandya to support the wife of the late Congress MP and actor Ambareesh, Sumalatha.

During one of his speeches, the CM said, “Some actor called Yash has been accusing my party members. My supporters have refrained from commenting only because of me. I can’t believe I agree to make films with such actors. They are only surviving because of producers like us. Do not believe all that you see onscreen. What you witness on a daily basis is the truth. Where had these actors been when the farmers committed suicide?”

HD Kumaraswamy added, “These actors wouldn’t survive if not for producers like us.”

And this for obvious reasons didn’t go well with Yash’s fans and they started slamming the politician for his remarks on the actor.

Meanwhile recently, in such difficult times where the entire industry has come to a standstill, the KGF star took to social media to share his wonderful initiative, wherein he will be contributing towards the 21 departments of the Kannada Film Fraternity, a sum of more than Rs 1.5 Crores.

That’s really sweet of him.

What are your thoughts on HD Kumaraswamy threatening Yash? Tell us in the comments below.

