Since Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last year, the Mumbai Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau have become stringent went it comes to drugs. On Monday, the Santa Cruz police Monday arrested a Telugu film actress, Naira Shah, and her friend from a 5-star hotel for possessing and allegedly consuming drugs.

As per reports, the small-time actress checked into the hotel with her friends on Sunday to celebrate her birthday. Scroll down for more details.

As reported by Times of India, Naira Shah and one of her friends, Ashiq Sajid Husain, were arrested by the Mumbai Police on the charges of consuming the banned substance. Both were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act from J W Marriott, Juhu. However, the actress is currently not in custody as she managed to get bail by the Bandra court.

According to reports, the Mumbai Police conducted raids in the wee hours and the actress and her friend were found in possession of the banned substance. As per the police officials, they conducted the raid after receiving a tip-off. They found a rolled cigarette in the hotel room on arrival. An official told the publication, “The room was raided at 3am and we found the duo in possession of one gram of Charas, rolled into cigarettes.”

The police also added that the actress’ medical test had been conducted, and if more drugs are found in her system than the prescribed quantity in the report, she will be in trouble.

