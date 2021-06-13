Radhika Pandit & KGF Star Yash's Son Enjoys A Nail Trimming Session

An Instagram video that actress Radhika Pandit, wife of KGF star Yash, posted on Saturday has gone viral. In the clip, she gives a nail trim to their son Yatharv and the toddler is clearly amused!

Advertisement

“The lil one continues the tradition.. (for a flashback friday) #radhikapandit #nimmaRP,” Radhika captioned her post.

Radhika, who was away from Instagram for a while, recently posted a note on the photo-sharing app dedicated to her fans and followers.

Sharing a photograph where she can be seen sitting on a beach with son Yatharv and daughter Ayra, Radhika Pandit had written: “These are rough times. I am sure all of us have witnessed the pain, suffering, lost close ones. I know we are scared, mentally frustrated, clueless of what’s next. But, please tell yourself everyday, that, no matter how bad, we will hope, we will believe, we will fight, we will stand, we shall overcome this.. together.”

“P.S : to all my dear well wishers n fans, sorry haven’t been in touch, will post happy positive things in a hope to make u smile. Love u guys!” she had added.

Must Read: Disha Patani Auditioned For An Ad When She Was Just 19 & So Cute That You’ll Forget Her Sultry Side!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube