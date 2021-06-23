Actress Shruti Haasan finally stepped out of home after three months. The actress shared the update on Tuesday, uploading a picture with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika on Instagram Stories.

“Double masked-vaccinated and super sanitised to step out after three months!” she wrote as caption.

Shruti Haasan also uploaded a video where she is happy and grooving in the car to the track “Dancing in the street” by Martha and the Vandellas.

Check out the post shared by Shruti Haasan below:

The actress will soon be seen in the Prabhas-starrer “Salaar“, which is being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages, and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

She will also be seen in Tamil film “Laabam” alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

