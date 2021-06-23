Shah Rukh Khan is one such actor who enjoys a massive fan following. It is every actor’s dream to be working with the Baadshah of Bollywood. But can you imagine that an actor would faint on meeting him for the first time? Well, something similar happened with The Family Man 2 actor Sharib Hashmi who worked with King Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Sharib recalled that he almost fainted when SRK introduced himself on the sets of JTHJ. We can imagine what an adrenaline rush it must have been for him to meet King Khan. Keep scrolling further to know more about his reaction.

Speaking to Indian Express, The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi recalled meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. He said, “My first day of the shoot was also my first scene in the film when Samar (SRK) removes the bedsheet from my character Zain’s face. I was rehearsing that scene with an assistant director. In one instance, when the bedsheet got removed, I saw SRK himself standing there. He told me “Hi I’m Shah Rukh,” and I almost fainted. After the shoot and pack-up, Shah Rukh sir told me that he enjoyed working with me and I was a very good actor. Even Yash Chopra sir complimented me. He said, “Tu Punjab se hai kya (Are you from Punjab)?” I told him I’m born and brought up in Mumbai, and I’m not even a Punjabi. He said I was doing very well. So my first day will always remain special and memorable.”

The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi further added, “I met SRK at the film’s premiere later. He met me very warmly. My wife is a huge fan, so when she met him, she got extremely excited. She still says she remembers his perfume (laughs). I also met him when I received the Screen Award for Filmistaan (2014). Shah Rukh Khan was hosting that segment, and when my name got announced, he said Sharib is a very good actor and my friend. Just hearing that from him is so special.”

Indeed this must have been a very special moment for Sharib.

Sharib Hashmi is currently basking on the success of the second instalment of his web show, The Family Man. He essayed the role of a happy-go-lucky intelligence officer JK Talpade. He was seen alongside actors Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, and Sharad Kelkar, among others.

