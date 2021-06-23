Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is blessed with actors who share a close bond on a personal level. Recently, Mandar Chandwadkar and TMKOC’s old Tapu, Bhavya Gandhi, indulged in a chat. The fun conversation proved how the on-screen chemistry is all about the equation actors share off the screen.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Bhavya quit TMKOC in 2017. He had been part of the show since 2008, and we all saw him growing up through all those years. In the show, he played a mischievous yet clever Tapu. Apart from Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani, he had some extremely funny scenes with Mandar Chandwadkar, who played a perfect teacher for a student like him.

Advertisement

On the occasion of Father’s Day, fans witness a reunion of both beloved TMKOC actors. Mandar Chandwadkar teased Bhavya Gandhi of becoming a ‘hero’ of the big screen and even confessed of missing him every single day on the shoot. Both exchanged wishes for Father’s Day, and Mandar said Bhavya’s late father would be very happy looking at his son’s progress.

Here’s the fun video ft. Bhavya Gandhi and Mandar Chandwadkar:

It was back in May, Bhavya Gandhi lost his father due to COVID-19 complications. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, where he battled for his life on a ventilator.

After a couple of days, Bhavya even shared an emotional note for his father. Taking to Instagram, he had written, “My dad got COVID on 9th of April and was on proper medication and doctors observation since. He fought COVID with all his power he stood on the battlefield till his last breath, he fought COVID like a KING.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for all updates from the television world.

Must Read: Yo Yo Honey Singh Once Complimented Neha Kakkar By Saying, “Your Voice Is Like S*x, Full Of Fun”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube