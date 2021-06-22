Akanksha Puri who had recently made headlines by sharing the news of her starring opp Anupam Kher in an upcoming OTT release ‘Moh Maya’, also the star is to share screen space with Randeep Hooda in ‘Inspector Avinash’ has just hit the news again with her to star opposite actor Himansh Kohli in her next.

Akanksha Puri who created a buzz by sharing the news of cracking the OTT platforms is soon to swoon the fans in her upcoming music video, in where she will be seen romancing actor Himansh Kohli.

Not much is revealed about the song but a source informed us that the duo is currently shooting in Kashmir for the same. Puri did manage to tease her fans giving a small glimpse of herself shooting in a houseboat in Kashmir. Excited much?

Well! We too can’t wait for this duo to sizzle our screens with their charm. Akanksha Puri is currently shooting in Kashmir for this untitled song and has a number of projects in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Akanksha Puri roots for “homie” and TV star Divyanka Tripathi to win the adventure reality television TV show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 11.

“Lot of people I know are doing Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) this year, so it’s difficult for me to take one name but definitely I am supporting Divyanka Tripathi as we come a long way. We are homies, from the same hometown and same school. I definitely know what she is capable of. She is a strong girl and she can give a tough time to all contestants, it will be a proud feeling to see her win KKK,” says Akanksha.

She says she would loe to be a part of the show, too: “If given a chance I would love to be a part of KKK, I have told Divyanka to give me all the details and secret tips once she is back, so it might help me in the future!”

