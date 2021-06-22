Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most-followed celebs currently. Besides appearing in music videos – the most recent being Tenu Yaad Karaan with Gurnazar Chattha – she also keeps her fans updated about her personal life via her social media account. Today, we bring you some juicy secrets about the actress that we bet even you diehard Jasmin fans do not know.

In an exclusive conversation with us recently, we played a fun session of ‘Never Have I Ever’ with Jasmin and Gurnazar. From drunk-texting and ex to bribing people and lots more, scroll down to see some of the things your favourite stars have and haven’t done. And trust us, a few will leave you with your mouth wide open.

Given that in Tenu Yaad Karaan we see Jasmin Bhasin and Gurnazar Chattha’s characters bride a videographer to keep their secret meet as secret, we asked them if they have ever done something like that in real life. While Gurnazar turned out to be a good boy who hasn’t done it, the telly beauty admitted to bribing. Grinning from ear to ear, Jasmin said, “I have. I have.” Before proudly saying, “Maine real life main bhi kiya hai.”

When we asked her to tell us about the incident, Jasmin Bhasin immediately replied with a “nahi.” Coming to her aid, Gurnazar Chattha said, “yeh kya fyada agar bata diya toh.” Jasmin then added, “Phir toh meri puri bribe waste ho jayegi agar maine bata diya toh.”

Another question that is sure to get you Jasmin fans raising your brows is – has she ever drunk dialled an ex. Sceptical whether to spills the beans or not, Ms Bhasin finally said, “Message kiya hoga, call nahi.” After that, she blessed us with that full-blown smile we all love.

Check out this exclusive video to know more such thing that Jasmin Bhasin and Gurnazar Chattha have and haven’t done.

What do you think of the confessions the duo made in the video above? Let us know in the comments below.

