Sunil Grover, who played the role of Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, enjoys a massive fan base throughout the country. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that he was the heart and soul of The Kapil Sharma show. After the reported fall-out between Sunil and Kapil, it was expected that fans dearly missed the former but Krushna Abhishek once revealed his opinion on this.

The Kapil Sharma Show puts together a team of comedians like Kapil, Krushna, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar. With a team of ace comedians, it became one of the most entertaining comedy TV show that evokes laughter from the audiences.

While popular belief was that only Sunil Grover AKA Gutthi had managed to evoke laughter from the audiences for the longest time but Krushna Abhishek’s entry as Sapna leaves the audiences in splits in each episode so much that fans have forgotten Gutthi. Speaking about the same, Krushna in a conversation with Zoom said, “You won’t believe it but no one has compared Sapna to Guthi to date. In fact, people tell me that jabse tum Aaye ho-hum Sunil ko bhul chuke hai. I have received this compliment several times. Sunil is a very good actor. I grade him as a very good actor. He has his own style. I have my own style.”

The comedian further claimed that there’s no one who talks about Sunil Grover’s absence on the show. Although he admitted that initially people did miss Sunil on The Kapil Sharma show but they have taken control of it. He said, “Akshay Kumar does a different kind of comedy, Govinda does a different kind of comedy but both are great in their own spaces. I believe that Sunil has a different style and his character doesn’t match with Sapna at all. No one talks about him on the show, too. Initially, people did, but then we took over.”

Do you think Krushna Abhishek’s role of Sapna made the audience forget about Sunil Grover’s Gutthi? Let us know in the comments.

