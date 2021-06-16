The comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, went off the air a few months back. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek on the show. While the show was supposed to begin shooting in May, the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has disrupted the plans.

However, a piece of good news came for all the TKSS fans when Bharti recently shared an Instagram story that featured Krushna and Kiku. Sharing the picture, she captioned, “We are back”. Since then fans are really excited to know when the show will be aired.

Now the latest report from Pinkvilla has thrown some light on the much-anticipated return of The Kapil Sharma Show. Bharti Singh has now talked about the above Instagram story. She said, “It was a get-together yesterday at the office where Krushna, Kiku, Kapil (Sharma) Bhai and I were there. We had got together after many days so I put up an (Instagram) story.”

When she was asked about the return of TKSS, Bharti said, “We had gone to ask the same question yesterday. We were told it should mostly begin in July or August. We were all talking amongst ourselves, and Kapil Bhai also wants to resume with it in July, as the show has been shut since January and there has been a good enough break now. Jaisa aas paas ka mahaul chal raha hai, mujhe lagta hai ki humara show vapas hi aana chahiye (Looking at the situation around, I feel our show should return). There isn’t much comedy happening on (TV) shows, so one proper comedy show should be there. Bas dua karo jaldi show shuru ho (Just pray that the show starts soon).”

Kiku Sharda too answered similar questions to the publication. She said, “We just met for (discussing) how do we come back, and content-wise we discussed a bit. But the exact return date is not fixed as yet, and obviously, the channel will also make an official announcement when the exact date is locked. Yesterday, all of us just met after a long time.”

