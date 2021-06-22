In a true sense, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah revamped Dilip Joshi’s career. The seasoned was always a familiar face among the Indian audiences, but it was the stint of Jethalal that made him a household name.

Success doesn’t come overnight and it’s the sheer hard work of Dilip, who now seems to be quite stable in his life. Don’t forget, it’s been over 12 years, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is running on Indian television. The veteran has become an irreplaceable part of the show. To explain the importance of Dilip in the show, producer Asit Kumarr Modi had once said that the day Dilip will leave, the show will be shut.

Now a well-settled actor, Dilip Joshi once had to sit at home without any work. It’s not saying anything but the actor had himself revealed about the same. He had revealed of being jobless for a year before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah came his way. Thanks to Asit Kumarr Modi, the actor got a life-changing opportunity.

In a chat with Times Of India, Dilip Joshi had said, “Acting is a risky business. No matter how big you are, you are never secure. You don’t know when you will be out of work. Would you believe if I say that I was almost jobless for an entire year just before I signed Taarak Mehta…!

Dilip further added that his life has been a struggle as he joined theatre at a time when it was taboo in society.

“Actually, my struggle would have started from the very time I would have started acting as a child. I was good in mimicry. My mom thought of putting me in the theatre. And these were the days when acting was a social taboo. So from starting to sustaining, it was a battle,” Dilip Joshi said.

