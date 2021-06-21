Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is currently facing her fears on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. The actress became a household name by playing Vidya & Divya in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Dr Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. While there is no denying that she is a talented actress, reports state she could have part of several other shows – but she rejected them.

Advertisement

That’s right. The actress, who won the dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2017 with hubby Vivek Dahiya, was apparently approached to play the lead roles in several hit shows, but she turned them down – for reasons we would love to know.

Advertisement

So today, relax with a cup of garam chai and some pakoras and scroll below to know which TV shows actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is reportedly guilty of rejecting.

KYA HUAA TERA VAADA

A serial about marriage, family and extramarital affair, the final star cast of the show consisted of Mona Singh, Pawan Shankar and Mouli Ganguly. But if reports are accurate, and the makers had got their original choices, it would have been Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya instead of Mona in the lead. We wonder what the reason behind the rejection was…

AAJ KI HOUSEWIFE HAI… SAB JANTI HAI

Media reports claim the makers of Aaj Ki Housewife Hai… Sab Janti Hai were keen on casting Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya as Sona Kanhaiyya Chaturvedi, but for reasons best know to her (and maybe a few others), she said no to the show. The role was then offered to Suhasi Goradia Dhami, and she played Anirudh Dave’s wife in the show.

PUNAR VIVAAH

A serial based on the concept of re-marriage, reports claim that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was the original choice of the makers to play Aarti Scindia – but she said no to it. The reason behind the rejection is unknown. After her apparent ‘no’, the role was then passed to Kratika Sengar, who finally played the part.

KUCH TOH LOG KAHENGE

Kuch Toh Log Kahenge followed the love story of Dr Ashutosh Mathur and an 18 year younger intern at his hospital, Dr Nidhi Yograj

Verma. As per reports, Divyanka was reportedly approached to play the young daughter, but she said no to it. The character was finally played by Kritika Kamra, who received tons of praises for her performance in the serial.

TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH

Last but not least is one of the longest-running and most-loved shows of all time – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As per some media reports, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was reportedly approached to play the role of Daya Jethalal Gada, but she reportedly said no. We do not know if this tit-bit is true, but if we are happy, she rejected it cause we bet no one could have done justice to it the way Disha Vakani did. Please come back to the show soon, Dishaji – we are missing you!

Would you have loved to see Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya as the leading lady in any of these shows? If yes, let us know which serial would it be and why in the comments below.

Must Read: Avika Gor On The ‘Secret Child’ Rumours With Sasural Simar Ka Co-Star Manish Raisinghan: “He’s Almost My Father’s Age”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube